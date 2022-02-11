Additional information about masks on Larimer County campuses

Feb. 11, 2022

Dear University community,

As outlined in President McConnell’s email yesterday, masks will continue to be required in indoor spaces on university grounds in Larimer County in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidance for areas with high community transmission.

We want to provide you with the following information in support of that message.

Where to find the Centers for Disease Control dashboard with information about Larimer County community transmission

Links to information about how the Centers for Disease Control defines community transmission levels

Guidance for employees working outside of Larimer County

Ongoing public health guidance

N95 mask fit for those seeking additional protection

Centers for Disease Control community transmission information for Larimer County

A link to Larimer County specific information has been added to the homepage of the COVID website. This link directs you to the county’s dashboard, which shows the Centers for Disease Control dashboard for community transmission in Larimer County.

The CDC community transmission information is explained with more detail and data on the CDC site for Larimer County. You’ll find a link on the CDC Larimer County page for how community transmission is calculated, and we have also posted information on the CSU COVID site. These definitions are subject to change by the CDC.

Our goal is to fall below substantial and reach moderate transmission before lifting the university mask mandate. We believe this is an achievable goal: COVID case numbers associated with both the university and Larimer County are rapidly declining following the omicron surge we saw a few weeks ago.

We do know that the COVID virus tends to present a larger challenge to our communities during cold weather – like all viruses. There are many reasons for this, in part because people spend more time indoors; wearing a mask until we get our community transmission numbers down will help protect those in our community who are vulnerable to complications from the virus. We are heading into the doldrums of winter; it’s more than a month before Spring Break, and even longer before warmer weather – the next several weeks are a period when we are more likely to stay inside with each other and the virus is more likely to spread, making masks indoors is a good strategy to stay on course with until our numbers decline.

Employees working outside of Larimer County

Employees working outside of Larimer County should follow mask guidance in their area. This includes the applicable guidance for their county, state or for their individual building. Anyone can choose to wear a mask at any time, if their local guidance does not mandate masks. N95 masks are a good option for individuals who want to enhance their own protection (see more about N95 masks below).

Ongoing reminders about public health guidance

CSU’s current public health guidance is available on the COVID site, and these FAQs answer many questions about public health.

Please continue to alert the CSU Public Health office through the COVID Reporter of any symptoms of COVID, positive tests outside of a CSU screening site, or other COVID related concerns. For additional information about what to do if you think you’ve been exposed to COVID or believe you have COVID, see our post outlining what to do.

Our vaccine and booster numbers for the CSU community are posted on our COVID site vaccine stats page.

N95 mask proper fit

As you know, wearing a mask is believed to protect others from the virus. Recent studies show that N95 masks actually provide higher levels of protection for the wearer — more protection than cloth or surgical style masks — making them a good choice for anyone concerned about their own or other’s underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to severe illness.

We understand that a number of people in our community are purchasing N95 masks to wear for enhanced personal protection. It’s critical that these masks fit properly or you won’t get the benefit of the added protection they offer. Our Public Health office provides these steps for a proper fit for protection.

Thank you,

The Pandemic Preparedness Team