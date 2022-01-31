Semester start update, vaccine and booster clinics, screening requirements

Jan. 28, 2022

Dear students, faculty and staff,

This Pandemic Preparedness Team update will share information about:

Success of semester start one-time saliva screening and udpate on positive cases

Mandatory saliva screening for those who are not fully vaccinated

Vaccine and booster clinics on campus

Information about booster requirements and how to submit information to the university

Free home tests

Screening and COVID positives

Thanks to the nearly 24,000 students, faculty and staff who have submitted a saliva screening this semester as part of our one-time testing (we’ve directed anyone who has had COVID in the last 90 days not to screen, per public health best practices).

This mandatory saliva screening has taken place during a time when we anticipated very high numbers of COVID cases among our community. This mass screening strategy has allowed us to identify and isolate COVID positive individuals, and our positive case rates have slowed.

You can view our total number of positives (for both saliva and nasal swab tests) on the dashboard (scroll down). The percent of positivity for saliva screening was 5.18% during the month of January, which captures the one-time screening mandate as well as individuals who are mandated to screen twice weekly and those who simply wanted the peace of mind of screening.

Required saliva screening for the remainder of the semester

Moving forward through the spring, all students, faculty and staff who have not completed two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson are required to submit saliva samples twice a week, as was required last semester.

If you’re required to screen, it can be helpful to make an appointment and to get into the habit of going at the same times every week, especially if you have a class or office near a particular pod. Winter weather can close screening locations, so keep that in mind, too, while watching the forecast and planning your week.

COVID Reporter

The COVID Reporter continues to be critical in helping us identify potential cases of COVID. Please report any positive tests (including recent home tests) or potential COVID symptoms. If you believe you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID, please visit the COVID Reporter for specific advice.

Vaccine clinics on Main Campus

If you are looking for an appointment to be vaccinated or get a booster, check out these vaccine clinics on Main Campus next week.

Booster requirement

All students, faculty and staff are required to get a booster for COVID when they are eligible for a booster based on Centers for Disease Control guidelines. While boosters are not 100% effective in preventing COVID infections, having a booster can help reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalization.

To submit your booster information to the Pandemic Preparedness Team, visit https://covid.colostate.edu/kb/vaccinations-for-csu-faculty-staff-and-students/.

The Pandemic Preparedness Team is currently reviewing booster information submitted by students, faculty and staff and will provide information soon about percentages of our community who have received a booster.

Free home tests

Every household is eligible to order four free COVID home tests. This website provides information about how to order the home tests and also shows free community testing locations.

Thank you for your continued work to take care of each other by participating in the one-time screening and following other public health guidance.

Sincerely,

The Pandemic Preparedness Team