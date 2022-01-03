Pandemic Preparedness Team announces spring semester (2022) public health requirements

Jan 3, 2022

Dear students, facutly and staff,

In preparation for the start of in-person classes on Jan. 18, the Pandemic Preparedness Team is issuing public health guidance for the spring semester. In this message, you’ll find information about:

New vaccine booster requirements

mandatory re-start screening regardless of vaccine status Update on seasonal flu

NEW public health requirements for the spring semester

The omicron variant has been detected in Larimer County. While this variant is believed to cause fewer serious illnesses, it spreads more easily. The Pandemic Preparedness Team will closely monitor local hospitalization and ICU capacity as a factor for decision making for university COVID response. Because a high number of cases could disrupt university operations and academics, we are implementing the following new requirements.

Vaccines and boosters: Boosters have been shown to significantly increase your level of protection against COVID. Vaccines and boosters also diminish severe symptoms.

As announced by President McConnell during winter break, vaccines and vaccine boosters are now required for all students, faculty and staff working or studying on university grounds.

If you received the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine, get a booster at least six months after completing your first vaccine series before getting a booster, and you can receive either the Pfizer or Moderna booster.

If you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, get a booster at least two months after you received your first vaccine; a Pfizer or Moderna booster are preferred in most situations.

For more information about booster eligibility, view guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

We will continue to accept vaccine exemptions. Anyone not meeting this new definition of fully vaccinated must screen twice a week for the entire semester.

Do not submit booster information through the student or employee vaccine portal until further guidance is issued; the university is working on a process for accepting booster information.

For information about where to get a vaccine or booster, visit https://covid.colostate.edu/kb/vaccinations-for-csu-faculty-staff-and-students/.

Mandatory saliva screening regardless of vaccine status : All students, faculty and staff who will be on university grounds are required to submit a saliva sample as soon as they return to university grounds and before the beginning of classes. Employees who are working on a campus are required to screen as soon as they resume their in-person duties after the holidays. Students should screen as soon as possible (students who left for break should screen upon their return to Fort Collins). Students are required to screen before classes begin.

We expect saliva screening locations to be very busy to accommodate this requirement; appointments are strongly encouraged. Schedule a screening.

For this one-time screening requirement for everyone (see below for continued twice weekly screenings required for anyone not fully vaccinated and boosted), we are unable to accept home test results or county testing site results. If you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not go to a saliva screening location; report your symptoms through the COVID Reporter instead.

Continuing public health requirements

Mandatory twice-a-week screening for anyone who is not fully vaccinated : Anyone who is not fully vaccinated (to include boosters) is required to participate in saliva screening twice a week for the remainder of the semester or until fully vaccinated. Schedule a screening.

: Anyone who is not fully vaccinated (to include boosters) is required to participate in saliva screening twice a week for the remainder of the semester or until fully vaccinated. Schedule a screening. Masks: Masks continue to be required inside all university buildings, with the only exception being students when inside their residence hall room (masks are required in public residence hall areas such as hallways, lobbies, etc.) or when in a space alone, such as in an office.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, cloth masks are not as effective as tri-layer surgical style masks and N95 masks, available at retail stores and pharmacies. If possible, opt for these styles over cloth.

COVID Reporter : Students, faculty and staff are required to report any positive test, potential exposure or COVID symptoms through the COVID Reporter. As the virus that causes COVID evolves, so does its symptoms: common symptoms to report – even if mild – should include cough, congestion and fever.

: Students, faculty and staff are required to report any positive test, potential exposure or COVID symptoms through the COVID Reporter. Events: In consultation with Larimer County, there is no change to current event requirements. The Pandemic Preparedness Team will continue to work with Larimer County Public Health to monitor event guidance. Masks continue to be required inside at all times, including by speakers at events. Events may also be hosted remotely, if preferred. As a reminder, do not attend an event if you have symptoms.

A full list of public health requirements can be found at https://covid.colostate.edu/pandemic-preparedness-team-broad-guidance-for-all-summer-and-fall-2021-activities/.

An important note about seasonal flu vs COVID

The Health Network reports that seasonal flu cases are currently common among students, with at least one-third of those tested for flu testing positive. This makes both reporting through the COVID Reporter and re-start screening critically important; it’s not possible to tell the difference between COVID and the flu without a test.

Thank you for supporting these important health protocols and requirements. We all play a role in protecting our health and that of our community, colleagues and peers.

Sincerely,

The Pandemic Preparedness Team