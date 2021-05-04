Pandemic Preparedness Team broad guidance for all Summer and Fall 2021 activities

May 4, 2021

The Pandemic Preparedness Team issues this guidance for all university activities.

The Pandemic Preparedness Team’s decisions may change, based on the ever-evolving nature of the pandemic.

There is no longer a need to submit applications to the Pandemic Preparedness Team for university activities, other than what is noted below.

Human Resources will offer guidance, beginning on May 16 , which will be posted on this site, regarding: How to gradually on-board faculty and staff who have been working remotely back to work sites Application of the telework policy currently in development, including requests from employees to continue to work remotely some or part of the time Phase out of COVID Temporary Work Adjustments and how COVID-19 leave benefits and Office of Equal Opportunity accommodation requests will replace that process Guidance for supervisors and employees on how to phase back into in-person work

Leaders should begin partnering with their teams to discuss opportunities for acceptable flexibility, within university policy and guidelines, that meet university business needs in the upcoming weeks, leading up to fall.

If you have questions regarding how your activities fit into this guidance, please email the Pandemic Preparedness Team.

PDF of guidance document