Information Sessions

Spring 2022 Jan. 12 Info Session
For faculty and staff
CSU informational session regarding updated plans and public health guidance for Spring 2022.
Fall 2021 Aug. 18 Town Hall
For students, families, faculty and staff
9-10 a.m. Mountain Time, Wednesday, Aug. 18.
CSU informational town hall regarding updated plans and public health guidance for Fall 2021.
Recorded May 7, 2021
CSU informational town hall regarding plans for Fall 2021, including student resources, faculty and staff resources, information about our Fall return to campus, and vaccines to date.
Captions in English
Subtítulos en Español (Captions in Spanish)
Fall 2021 Employee Town Hall
The video of the town hall for faculty and staff has been posted to this SOURCE article.
CSU COVID-19 Recovery Town Hall
Recorded Feb. 12, 2021.
CSU leadership and the members of the university’s Pandemic Preparedness Team provide the latest information about COVID testing, COVID variants, updates on vaccines, campus events, spring semester schedule, and commencement in this COVID-19 recovery town hall.
Spring 2021 at CSU Town Hall
Recorded Jan. 21, 2021.
Updates about the Spring 2021 semester at Colorado State University including testing, academics, student resources, faculty and staff resources and information about vaccination (to date).
