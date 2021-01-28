Information Sessions

Spring 2022 Jan. 12 Info Session

For faculty and staff

CSU informational session regarding updated plans and public health guidance for Spring 2022.

Fall 2021 Aug. 18 Town Hall

For students, families, faculty and staff

9-10 a.m. Mountain Time, Wednesday, Aug. 18.

CSU informational town hall regarding updated plans and public health guidance for Fall 2021.

Fall 2021 Town Hall

For Students, Families, Faculty and Staff

Recorded May 7, 2021

CSU informational town hall regarding plans for Fall 2021, including student resources, faculty and staff resources, information about our Fall return to campus, and vaccines to date.

 

Captions in English

 

 

Subtítulos en Español (Captions in Spanish)

 

Fall 2021 Employee Town Hall

The video of the town hall for faculty and staff has been posted to this SOURCE article.

CSU COVID-19 Recovery Town Hall

Recorded Feb. 12, 2021.

CSU leadership and the members of the university’s Pandemic Preparedness Team provide the latest information about COVID testing, COVID variants, updates on vaccines, campus events, spring semester schedule, and commencement in this COVID-19 recovery town hall.

Spring 2021 at CSU Town Hall

Recorded Jan. 21, 2021.

Updates about the Spring 2021 semester at Colorado State University including testing, academics, student resources, faculty and staff resources and information about vaccination (to date).

